CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. Cormark boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.13.

TSE SES traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 109,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,770. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

