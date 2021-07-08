CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$26,250.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,104,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,328,450.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 4,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$740.00.

On Monday, June 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Monday, June 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Monday, June 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00.

On Friday, June 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, May 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 39,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$30,810.00.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.40 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

