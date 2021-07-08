Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.02 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $235.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.