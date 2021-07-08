Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,374 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 104,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

