Cintas (CTAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $389.61 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $390.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

