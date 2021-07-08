Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report sales of $13.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $$53.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,690,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

