Citigroup Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Colfax by 53.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 21.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

