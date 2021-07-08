Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,462 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $15,097,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.46. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

