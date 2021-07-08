Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 191.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

