Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 1,221,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $956.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

