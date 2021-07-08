Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MED opened at $288.27 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

