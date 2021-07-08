Citigroup Inc. Sells 50,260 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Navient worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NAVI stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

