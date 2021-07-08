Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,449 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

