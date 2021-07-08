Citigroup Upgrades ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to “Buy”

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

