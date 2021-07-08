Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 469 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

