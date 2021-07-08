Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 242 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $152.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.