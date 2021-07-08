Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 60 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $319.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.48 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

