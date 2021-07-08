Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $210,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.