Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $469.54 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

