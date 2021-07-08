Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $345,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,565. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.