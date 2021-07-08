Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NET opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

