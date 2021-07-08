CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “
Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 397,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,552. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.