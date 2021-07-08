CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 397,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,552. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

