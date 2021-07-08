Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

