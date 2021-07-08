Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2,965.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Codexis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

