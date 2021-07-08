Cogeco Communications’ (CGEAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$135.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.86.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $95.98 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

