Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$140.00.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$95.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$77.01 and a 12 month high of C$105.99.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$653.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 9.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

