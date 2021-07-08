Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

CGNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

CGNT stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

