Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,720 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

BLW stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

