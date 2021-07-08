Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,909 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

