Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 7,867 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

