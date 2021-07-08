Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases New Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,034,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.71% of BowX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOWX. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,079,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $15,403,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

