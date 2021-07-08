Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 7,652 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $285.41 and a twelve month high of $399.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.