Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

