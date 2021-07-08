Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.21. 310,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.77. Coherent has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $82,481,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

