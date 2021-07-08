Color Platform Market Capitalization Tops $394,508.91 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $394,508.91 and approximately $908.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.78 or 0.01494690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00414328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

