Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLM. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $100.17. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

