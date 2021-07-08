Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.14. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

