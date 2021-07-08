Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.51.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,003. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Comerica by 361.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

