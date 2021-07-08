Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

FIX stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

