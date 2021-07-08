Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

