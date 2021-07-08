Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.