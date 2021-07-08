Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.