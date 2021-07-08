Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.