Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.