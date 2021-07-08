Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

