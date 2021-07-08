Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.38

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 3122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.