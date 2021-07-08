Comparing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incyte and CM Life Sciences II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.67 billion 6.73 -$295.70 million ($1.06) -77.02 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CM Life Sciences II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 17.70% 20.10% 14.74% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Incyte and CM Life Sciences II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 6 6 0 2.38 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte currently has a consensus target price of $97.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.06%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Summary

Incyte beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naÃ¯ve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, and Tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, the company develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; and Cellenkos, Inc., as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About CM Life Sciences II

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

