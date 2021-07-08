Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $425.52 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $425.52 or 0.01303790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $364.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,342,996 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

