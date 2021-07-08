Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.47

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

In other news, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

