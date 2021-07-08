Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 402,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

