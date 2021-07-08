Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 208,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 46,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.