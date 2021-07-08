Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,500 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Invitae comprises 0.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invitae by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NVTA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.